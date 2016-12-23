Emufucka 'Rosy'

The enigmatic Japanese artist Emufucka has evolved his sound from experimental trap to more cinematic offerings. His latest release, titled Rosy / Inna, is limited to just 300 pressings and presents two tracks of "contemplative brooding, and forward thinking neo-classical music"—an "unprecedented" change of direction that "reflects the dynamic wealth of experience Emufucka possesses."

"Rosy," which is available to download below, opens with an apprehensive low Cello that holds its deep notes, as it is gently harmonized by humming legato violin strokes that continue to build until a tiny high piano riff breaks the intensity. As the piece progresses, rising crash symbols, and tentative flute melodies are introduced, along with occasional miniature flurries from a harp. The second track from the EP comes in the form of "Inna," a seductively soporific and reflective piece, evoking abstract images of natural surroundings.

Rosy / Inna is scheduled for August 9 release, with "Rosy" available to download and stream below.

Rosy