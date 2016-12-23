Frazer Campbell 'Bleeding Gums' (XLR8R Edit)

Frazer Campbell follows up his recent debut on Steve O'Sullivan's hugely influential Mosaic label returns with a new split EP on his own .elliiot.project. imprint featuring Dark Arts head Stu Crosbie.

Having contributed a remix to the label's previous 12" by Hemo, Crosbie once again delivers his unique filtered sound of stripped back minimal techno with hints of trippy influences. The flip side presents two tracks of a with Frazer's own distinct aesthetic: "Bleeding Gums" holds broken beat kicks with rolling drums, while the EP closes with "Deebling Mugs," full of drive, dirty basslines, and a groove that will keep any dancefloor moving.

Tracklisting:

A1 S.Crosbie "Below The Smoke"

A2 S.Crosbie "Human"

B1 Frazer Campbell "Bleeding Gums"

B2 Frazer Campbell "Deebling Mugs"

.elliot.project.004 is scheduled for September 1 release, with an exclusively XLR8R edit of "Bleeding Gums" available to download below.

Bleeding Gums (XLR8R Edit)