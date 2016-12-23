Frequencia 'Fall Traxx'

The Black Lodge is an LA-based party that has been running for over 2 years, hosting guests such as Civil Duty (a.k.a. Beau Wanzer and Shawn O'Sullivan), Bill Converse, Svengalisghost, Santiago Salazar, Silent Servant, JTC, and Truncate, among many others. Although most of those artists operate mostly in the techno realm, The Black Lodge has a wide-ranging approach that includes house, punk, industrial, and IDM—it's a multi-faceted ethos that is on full display on The Black Lodge's first official release, Spirits Of The Black Lodge Vol. 1.

The release focuses on the tight-knit crew surrounding The Black Lodge, presenting cuts from residents and regular guests VeXaTioN (a.k.a. Dirty Jak), Brown Irvin (a.k.a. Ashtre Jenkins), Kosmik, Frequencia (a.k.a. Esteban Adame), and Force Placement. Across the four cuts, you'll find everything from broken-beat house to gritty techno, tripped-out beats, and abrasive drum-machine rhythms—a perfect introduction to the sounds of The Black Lodge.

In support of the release, the label have offered up Frequencia's "Fall Traxx" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. You can pick up Spirits Of The Black Lodge Vol. 1 here.

Fall Traxx