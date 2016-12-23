Hi & Saberhägen 'Yung Boy'

Having already blessed the airwaves with their masked Boiler Room performance, and with releases and features seen on YUME, Huntley’s & Palmers, Permanent Vacation, and Anthony Naples' Probito, the promising talents of Edinburgh duo Hi & Saberhägen continue on Lo with Acid Finger. The five track EP is said to showcase exactly what the pair are known for: exploring the balance of the subtle and direct natures of dance music.

Following the EP's August 4 release, the duo have shared "Yung Boy," an unreleased cut that is now available to stream and download below, with the new EP available here.

Yung Boy