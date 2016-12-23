Leiik 'Realise' (Junk Son Remix)

Leiik are a South London-based duo made up of Amy Spencer and Avi Barath, two artists who have been garnering hype in the electronic music world for their particular brand of mesmerizing electronics. The singles they have released so far pair melancholic chords and atmospheres with soaring vocals for a hypnotic blend of sonic noir.

Their latest single, "Realise," will be released via squareglass on August 11, paired with a beat-driven rework by regular collaborator Junk Son. For his remix, Junk Son takes the floaty, subtle original and refits it with a rhythmic framework, with the vocal work of Spencer interspersed between searing synth lines and slicing percussion.

You can pick up Junk Son's remix via WeTransfer below, with "Realise" dropping via squareglass later this month.

Realise (Junk Son Remix)