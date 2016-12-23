Lemna 'Knot'

Today, Horo celebrates the signing of Japanese artist Lemna with a free download of Lemna's "Knot," which is dropping in the lead up to the world premiere of her live show at Berlin Atonal on Friday.

Lemna's forays in the production realm follow a string of collaborations as a vocalist for artists such as ENA & Naibu and a regular hosting slot for Makoto’s infamous Human Elements party in Tokyo. The first release on Horo will be Ourea I, a collaborative EP alongside Sam KDC as Ourea.

Under the Ourea moniker, Lemna and Sam KDC combine their two very singular approaches to electronic music, with mind-expanding rhythms and shapeshifting atmospheres the order of the day.

Ourea I will be out on August 28, with "Knot" available via WeTransfer below.

Knot