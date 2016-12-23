Love Deluxe 'Spice of Life'

The latest release to drop on Soothsayer is Silk Mirage, the new EP from Sydney producer Love Deluxe.

The full EP release follows his smooth-as-silk debut single, "Cool Breeze Over The Mountains"—which dropped alongside a stylish video rendition by Lost-Art—with a collection of groove-led house cuts. In support of the EP, which dropped on Friday on Soothsayer, Love Deluxe has offered up "Spice of Life" as today's XLR8R download. Like "Cool Breeze Over The Mountains," "Spice of Life" is a timeless track that transcends genre trends and eras. With its swinging percussion and loose, soulful samples, it would feel home on a myriad of dancefloors the world over.

You can grab "Spice of Life" below, with the full EP here.

Spice of Life