Marat Mode 'The Red Wall'

Marat Mode, something of a regular to the XLR8R download section, is a music DJ-producer based in Castellón, Spain. Recently he signed a new song with the Swedish label House Music With Love, having previously released two tracks via our channels.

"The Red Wall," his latest submission, is a song inspired by the artwork. The picture was taken by Pau Palau, a filmmaker based in Valencia. La muralla Roja, "the red wall," is a housing project on Alicante's Arcadian coastline, conceived by the architect Ricardo Bofill in 1973.

