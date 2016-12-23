Markus Fix & Dorian Paic 'Turn Me On'

Today's XLR8R download is an unreleased cut from Markus Fix and Dorian Paic—two artists synonymous with immaculate, groove-led cuts on labels such as raum...Musik, Epilog, and Freebase—in support of the current Cocoon summer season in Ibiza.

For the second year running, Cocoon's season spans the six months from May to October. Once again, Sven Väth and the Cocoon team will host a huge list of names, including six shows from Ricardo Villalobos, five from Richie Hawtin, seven from Adam Beyer, and five from Nina Kraviz, alongside appearances from Ilario Alicante, Solomun, Luciano, and, of course, Markus Fix and Dorian Paic.

You can find the full lineup and dates here, with Markus and Dorian's exclusive unreleased cut available via WeTransfer below.

Turn me on