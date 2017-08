Marlon Hoffstadt is a 23-year old DJ-producer from Berlin who put out his first worksaged just 17. Just last year he put out his first record with Chicago house legend Paris Brightledge on the vocals and the pair just released another collaboration on Retrograde in November. Soon there will be a third DJ Haus’ label Hot Haus.

Today, however, he's shared "I'm With You," a smooth, feel-good cut that's now available to stream and download below.

I'm With You