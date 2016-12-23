Last week, Gultskra Artikler and Pixelord's Terminal Dream imprint released MDMD's album SEQ.

MDMD is a new from Sergey Baranov (a.k.a. Midimode), a project that explores the interaction between human and machine (synthesizers and samplers). On SEQ, Baranov abandons computers and instead focuses solely on his outboard gear, crafting space-like soundscapes that are all recorded live in one take. As you'll hear, the album captures these machines running wild, a collection of intricate synth outings full of floating textures and broken artifacts.

In support of the LP, Baranov and Terminal Dream have offered up the emotive closing cut as one of today's XLR8R downloads. Like the rest of the album, "ᐚ" is five minutes of cascading synth lines that dance around each other in futuristic beauty.

You can pick up "ᐚ" below, with the album available for purchase here.

ᐚ