Mike Terra 'Rhythm 33' (Jacques Renault Remixes)

Towards the end of 2016, XLR8R released a remix by David Paglia of M.P.C.'s "Brooklyn Nights," the title track to his EP on Brooklyn label Good Company Records. Since then, the label has dropped releases from Chris Luzz and The WIG & Panoc, with their latest, an EP from one of the label's founders Mike Terra dropping next Friday, August 11.

Rhythm 33 will be the first EP to drop on the label from one of the founders, arriving alongside remixes from fellow Brooklynite Jacques Renault and St. Xose. Like much of Good Company's back catalog, Rhythm 33 is filled with raw, dubbed-out house grooves ripe for the dancefloor.

In support of the EP, Good Company has offered up two additional remixes from Jacques Renault as free downloads—one of the cuts is a bootleg mix of his official remix and the other is an instrumental mix of the bootleg.

You can grab both remixes via WeTransfer below, alongside snippets of the full EP, which can be pre-ordered here.