Natural Rhythm 'The Jive' (John Mork's Vibin & Jivin Remix)

Back in 1998, The Jive EP from Natural Rhythm was released on the classic Earthtones Recordings (now Seasons Recording), resulting in worldwide support from DJs and magazines.

The Jive EP was built for the times yet still stands up to the ages. Crafted with one sampler, one drum machine, a simple sequencer, and mixer with effects, The Jive EP has continually been played for 19 years and is recognized as their biggest record of all time. Now, in celebration of this legacy, Natural Rhythm reached out to some of their most talented friends for remixes of their greatest work—Phil Weeks from Paris, Hector Moralez from Spain, Jason Hodges from Toronto, and John Mörk from Chicago, and Natural Rhythm themselves all turned in 2017 remixes of The Jive. Each of these artists interpreted the classic tune in their signature way, bringing serious heat to each remix.

Tracklisting:

01. The Jive (Phil Weeks Ghetto Remix)

02. The Jive (Hector Moralez Remix)

03. The Jive (Jason Hodges Remix)

04. The Jive (John Mörk’s Vibin and Jivin Remix)

05. The Jive (Natural Rhythm Remix)

06. The Jive (Natural Rhythm ReDub)

Ahead of the EP's August 18 release, John Mörk's rework is available to download below.

The Jive (John Mork's Vibin & Jivin Remix)-