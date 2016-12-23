Replete 'My Station'

Replete is the music project of Ireland’s Peter Lawlor. Having started producing electronic music while living in Toronto for the summer, he has matured his sound living in Cork, Ireland, whilst studying a Masters in Music and Technology. His sound is influenced and informed by different forms of electronic music, with leanings towards house, techno, and more experimental elements in places.

2017 saw his first physical release come via Minneapolis imprint Always Human Tapes, which was closely followed by a 12” on Ele Records.

"My Station," which is available to download below, was recorded during "downtime" after signing his first 12’’. It came about as a result of his "love for sampling, smooth bass lines and swung percussion." He describes it as an "in-between track" in anticipation of a forthcoming 12’’ release on London imprint Ears Have Eyes Recordings.

My Station