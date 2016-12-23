Rico Casazza 'Allegretto Wannabe'

The latest release on Beef Records arrives from Italian musical chameleon Rico Casazza.

Casazza's latest EP, They Move Fast, follows recent releases on Archipel and Variance with four cuts splattered with raw acid lines and his notorious grooves. Staying true to his ever-changing sonic identity, They Move Fast ranges from more straightforward acid-house grooves ("Minimonsta") to tripped-out acidic electro ("They Move Fast"). The EP also features warped reworks from Bristol's Rowka and Bukko Tapes' HRTL.

In support of the release, Casazza has passed over a bonus cut titled "Allegretto Wannabe" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up They Move Fast here.

Allegretto Wannabe