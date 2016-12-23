Spice Boys 'Paprika'

We last heard from Brooklyn-based party outfit RINSED and their label arm The Umbrella last month with the release of Tom Snares and Ariel Black's split EP Lust Fund. Now, the label return with Endless Reflection, a release that is part of an ongoing series of micro-compilations intended to assemble distinct vantage points around a singular concept; this time, a collection of artists in contemplation.

The artists assembled include Spice Boys, Jordan Ehr, Luka Tacon, and Blacky II, DJs and producers who use the release to reflect on a lifetime spent in the club, "complete with all its glories and darkest moments." The cuts on the release, although quite varied and full of disparate emotions and vibes, are all aimed at the dancefloor, stripped-back cuts ripe for the club.

In support of the release, The Umbrella have offered up a bonus cut by Spice Boys as one of today's XLR8R downloads, and like the tracks on the release, it's a deep and thought-provoking slice of electronics.

Paprika