Subradeon 'Classic'

Subradeon is Giuseppe and Salvatore, a music duo based in Berlin.

Friends from an early who share the same passion for music, they decided to start experimenting with sound as Subradeon. Already in Italy, in 2009, they have been part in several events, becoming known by the local audience, but their passion, constantly growing, drives them elsewhere and brought them to the German capital in 2013. In February they marked their official debut with the release of their first digital release, titled South Connection on Detroit's Motech Records.

Today, however, they share an unreleased track, "Classic," which is available to download and stream below.

Classic