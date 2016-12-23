The Burrell Connection 'Ebullient'

The second release on Krysko's I Walked by Night label dropped back in July from Glasgow artist The Burrell Connection.

Titled Southside, the vinyl-only EP follows a contribution to Craigie Knowes' second annual War Child fundraiser, which also featured the work of Legowelt, Shanti Celeste, Neville Watson, and many more. Since debuting on West End Communications in 2015, The Burrell Connection has built a strong reputation for twisted analog-driven cuts full of raw energy. Southside follows in this heritage: recorded with a Juno 6, Yamaha DX21, Roland TR8, Korg Minilogue, and a host of samples, it's another standout release from a producer we will all be hearing more of in the future.

In support of the EP, which you can pick up here, The Burrell Connection has offered up a bonus cut as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Ebullient