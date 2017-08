Emerging talent Theo Kottis has already chalked up an impressive following via his take on the cinematic sound of electronic techno. His latest EP will land on Carioca with two elegant and emotive cuts that are "to be thoroughly listened to as well as danced to," the label explains.

Ahead of the EP's August 21 release, a remix of the title track by IDQ is exclusively available to stream and download below.

Drift (IDQ Remix)