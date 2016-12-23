XLR8R's Top 10 Downloads of July

The month of July proved to be one of the most popular months for XLR8R downloads this year. This could be chalked to down to hosting a helping of tracks from some big-name artists like Matthew Herbert, Skudge, and Fabrizio Rat, but amongst the recognizable names, there was also a huge list of inspiring up-and-comers such as Terr, Tendts, and Planete in the mix—whichever way you look at it, our downloads section was teaming with stellar cuts last month. So, as is the custom, it's time to announce the 10 most popular tracks from last month.

Taking the top spot in July was Pilooski and Clément Froissart Smooth's mix of a track from Smagghe & Cross feat. Matthew Herbert. This was followed very closely by Pact Infernal's "Circle VI," with Maayan Nidam's remix of Satoshi Tomiie's "New Day" and Pheek's remix of Otzeki's "True Love" rounding out the top three.

July's 10 most popular XLR8R downloads have been assembled into a list below and can be grabbed for free by following their respective links. In addition, all 10 tracks have been compiled into one convenient file, which can be downloaded via WeTransfer below.

1. Smagghe & Cross feat. Matthew Herbert “In The Morning” (Pilooski feat Clément Froissart Smooth, Not Criminal Mix) 2. Pact Infernal “Circle VI” [Heresy] (Pact Infernal Reincarnate) 3. Satoshi Tomiie “New Day” (Maayan Nidam Eggshells Remix) 4. Otzeki “True Love” (Pheek Remix) 5. Terr “Midnight” (XLR8R Ambient Mix) 6. Dynamic Africana “Igbehin Lalayo Nta” (Tunnelvisions Edit) 7. Skudge “Traveller” 8. Stanislav Tolkachev “Vhs2” 9. Tendts “Don’t Be Silly” 10. Toto Chiavetta “Breath Will Take Care Of Itself”

