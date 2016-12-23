Amani 'Transform' (Kells Remix)

On November 3, Point Blank Recordings will release the new EP from Amani, titled Perpendicular.

The EP will feature four originals from London artist Amani, alongside two remixes, one from Chilean Panorama Bar resident Dinky and one from rising East London artist Kells. The originals were produced as a result of Amani turning to music to channel emotions following her sister's suicide, and the four tracks are stunning slices of melancholic sonics.

In support of the release, Amani and Point Blank Recordings have offered up Kells remix as today's XLR8R download. For his remix, Kells strips back the elements and adds a head-nodding beat and floating synths to Amani's vocals, while retaining the moving emotions of the original.

You can grab Kells remix via WeTransfer below, with the EP available for pre-order here.

Transform (Kells Remix)