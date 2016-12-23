Atjazz & Zano 'Truth' (Ben Gomori's You Can't Handle It Remix)

Earlier this year, Ben Gomori released his Monochord EP via Atjazz Record Company.

The EP featured two smooth-as-silk deep house cuts from the Monologues Records label head. Via his releases and labels, Gomori has built a solid reputation as one of the most consistent UK producers operating on the deeper side of house.

In the lead up to the Monochord EP, Gomori remixed Atjazz & Zano's "Truth," which is being offered as today's XLR8R download. Like much of his output, the remix finds Gomori going deep with chunky low-end grooves and alluring synths.

Monochord can be grabbed here, with Gomori's remix of "Truth" available via WeTransfer below.

Truth (Ben Gomori's You Can't Handle It Remix)