Bawrut 'Chien De Temps'

Lyon’s Hard Fist Records returns with its second release this November, namely Bawrut’s Drums Of Passion EP.

The three-track EP is the Italian-born, Madrid-based producer's third release and his debut on the French label.

We're told that the three tracks "are built on the foundations of French, African, and Italian songs, which shows its richness and singularity."

The EP name is borrowed from an album of Babatunde Olatunji, released in 1959. It's a manifesto that is reminiscent of the idea that music is a universal heritage with unknown origins, fed by the influence of our ancestors.

Tracklisting:

01. Chien De Temps

02. Pregamell

03. Conga

Bawrut’s Drums Of Passion EP is out on Hard Fist Records on November 24, with "Chien De Temps" available for exclusive download below.