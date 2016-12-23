Carly Foxx 'We Feel, We Move' (Demuir's Playboy Edit)

For his latest outing, Toronto's Demuir has teamed up with Carly Foxx, a DJ, producer and owner of London label Love Story Recordings to rework Foxx's unreleased track "We Feel, We Move."

The alluring edit follows a string of outings released on Luke Solomun and Derrick Carter's Classic Music Company, a full-length album TruSkool on DJ Sneak's Magnetic Recordings, and, most recently, a collaborative EP with Cassy on her newly launched label, Kwench Records.

On the edit, Demuir chops Foxx's vocals and refits the track with a jackin house groove aimed squarely at the floor. You can download the track via WeTransfer below.

We Feel, We Move (Demuir's Playboy Edit)