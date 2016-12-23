Country Florist 'Devil You Know'

Waveland is the new album by Andrew Morgan (a.k.a. one half of experimental rock duo Chinese Girls and Ettiem) under his Country Florist moniker, out on October 20 via Drawing Room Records.

The album is a collection of 11 rhythmic tracks that are as suited to home listening as they are the club. Jazz-tinged drums roll around on top of low-slung grooves with deep melancholic chords and playful samples thrown in for good measure. It's an inspired and twisted take on house music that keeps the head nodding well into the night.

In support of the forthcoming release, Morgan and Drawing Room have offered up "Devil You Know," a raw beat-driven cut, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order Waveland here.

Devil You Know