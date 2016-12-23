Cyclades 'Grand Amour'

French duo and live act Modern House Quintet have just launched a new label and release under the Cyclades moniker.

The EP, Donoussa, follows a host of well-received EPs on their own self-titled label (Modern House Quintet) and serves as a further reminder of their ability to craft irresistibly funky dancefloor tracks. From the melancholic grooves of the EP's title track to rich chords of "Conte dété" and the banging 909 rhythms of "Grand Amour," Donoussa is an EP with subtle grace and much dancefloor aplomb.

You can pick up the EP here, with "Grand Amour" available as a free download below.

Grand Amour