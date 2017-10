Italian label HOWL is back on track for the autumn season with some fresh dancefloor tracks from DJ Unrefined.

The Italian duo Howl Ensemble—label owners Giovanni Verrina and Germano Ventura—enrich and complete the EP with a timeless remix where the bumpy bass and restrained synth stabs support the minimal rhythms.

The Undici EP will land on November 6, while a different unreleased Howl Ensemble reconstruction can be downloaded via the WeTransfer button below.