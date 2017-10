After supporting major French electronic acts such as Rone, Agoria, and Thylacine, InClose, at the young age of 22, is about to release his second EP Synchronized—a "turning point" in his artistic direction. Darker and more impulsive, it's described as "a new chapter" for the producer.

