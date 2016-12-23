K. Leimer 'Noise Coiled Sleep'

First Terrace will soon present FTS001, the first in a new series of split 12"s, conceived to bring complementary and contrasting styles from two artists onto one disc. FTS001, released November 10, sees an experimental veteran go side to side with one of Portland, Oregon’s best-kept secrets: Like A Villain and K. Leimer.

Created by Alex Ives and Joe Summers in 2016 off the back of a show they have on Radar Radio, First Terrace Records started as an outlet to further push some of their favorite artists they had featured on the show.

Like A Villain is Holland Andrews, an extended technique vocalist, musician, and performer. Andrews explores the vast capabilities of the human voice, composing vibrant sonic landscapes that are at times cinematic and dissonant. In addition to her solo work as Like A Villain, Andrews has composed and performed work for theatre, dance and film projects and was a vocalist and composer in the recent release of Peter Broderick-led project The Beacon Sound Choir who released their album Sunday Songs via First Terrace earlier this year.

Kerry Leimer was born in Canada and raised in Chicago before eventually settling in Seattle in 1967. In the '70s, inspired by artistic movements like Dadaism and Surrealism and German Kosmiche music, Leimer realised the potential of composing with minimal training and scoured pawnshops for cheap or unconventional instruments to compose and record with. With his punk ethos, new age, ambient sounds and experimentations with twitchy dance music, Leimer produced a broad range of records throughout the '70s and '80s that made him hard to pin down.

Tracklisting

I 1). Chance Favors Pattern (K. Leimer)

I 2). The Melancholy Of Departure (1916) (K. Leimer)

I 3). Noise Coiled Sleep (K. Leimer)

I 4). Small Collected Enclosures (K. Leimer)

O 1). Overcoming Emotional Trauma and Finding Your Inner Light Vol. II (Like A Villain)

Ahead of the EP's November 10 release, you can grab K. Leimer's "Noise Coiled Sleep" via the WeTransfer button below.