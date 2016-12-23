Laraaji 'Ocean Flow' (Seahawks Remix)

Back in September, legendary electronic producer Laraaji dropped a immersive double-album on All Saints Records, titled Bring On The Sun. The album was also preceded by a meditative drone work called Sun Gong and the first ever career-spanning Laraaji retrospective, Celestial Music 1978 - 2011, both released by All Saints.

Over the last few years, there has been a renewed interest in Laraaji's work, with a string of reissues sitting alongside brilliant new material like Bring On The Sun and Sun Gong, and performances at forward-thinking festivals like Unsound and Moogfest. Both Bring On The Sun and Sun Gong were the result of recording time spent in Gary's Electric Studio in Brooklyn with engineer Davey Jewell, nine hours of which was further edited and mixed in Los Angeles by Carlos Niño to form the two distinct albums.

In support of both LPs, Laraaji has offered up a remix of "Ocean Flow" by Seahawks, who twists Laraaji's original into a drone-filled soundscape full of deep ambience and field recordings.

You can grab the remix below, along with November tour dates for Laraaji and Carlos Nino.

Ocean Flow (Seahawks Deep Drift Mix)

Tour Dates:

November 8 - Berlin, DE, Kiezsalon

November 10 - Antwerp, BE, Hetbos

November 11 - Eupen, BE, Europalia @ Alter Schlachthof

November 12 - The Hague, NL, Rewire x Korzo

November 13 - Dublin, IE, Sugar Club

November 16 - Aarhus, DK, Tape

November 18 - Hamburg, DE, Uberjazz @ Kampnagel

November 19 - London, UK, Café Oto