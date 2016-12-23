Les Inferno 'What Do You Think (Dub)'

Earlier this month, De Gama's Samosa imprint released their second offering, a four-track EP from emerging producer and label co-founder Pierandrea The Professor under his Les Inferno moniker.

Titled Everything I Do / What Do You Think, the EP features two versions of two classic house jams in "Everything I Do" and "What Do You Think." On the a-side, "Everything I Do" opens the record with left-field disco vibes, backed by a breakdown versions that strips the vocals and places the drums at the forefront. On the flip, "What Do You Think" goes down a funky route in the vein of Paradise Garage, with a stripped-back dub version closing things out.

In support of the release, Samosa have offered up the dub version of "What Do You Think" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

What Do You Think (Dub)