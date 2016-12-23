Linus Quick 'Dessert'

October 23 will see the release of Linus Quick's True Friends LP via Complexed Records.

Landing less than a year after his last album, True Friends is a deep and punchy techno record with a energetic heart. Built from propulsive drum-arrangements and winding synthesizer lines, it's an album of subtle intensity that has been expertly crafted for the dancefloor.

In support of the album, which you can pre-order here, Linus Quick and Complexed have offered up bonus cut "Dessert," a relentless club cut, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Dessert