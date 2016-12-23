Night Dives 'Far Away Station'

Tomorrow, October 27, Infinite Machine will drop its latest release, a self-titled EP from Night Dives.

Night Dives is a moniker of Singapore-Melbourne transplant Marcus Chong, an inspiring artist that highlights as an engineer, 3D artist, and musician. Over the years, Marcus has created stunning CGI work for the likes of Amon Tobin and Jimmy Edgar, and first popped up as Night Dives in Liar’s 2016 mix for DIS Magazine, “How To Fuse Trends & Alienate People.” Now, he goes back to the Night Dives moniker for his self-titled debut on Infinite Machine.

With Night Dives, Marcus has crafted a collection of cinematic cuts full of gothic synth lines, eerie atmospheres, and razor-sharp mechanical percussion. From the opening track's film score vibes to the closing cut's melancholic sax lines, the listener is guided—or dragged—through a range of sonic imagery and twisted beats.

Ahead of tomorrow's release, you can pre-order Night Dives here, with "Far Away Station" available as a free download below.

Far Away Station