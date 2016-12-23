Sebastian Mullaert 'Mirrors (alt 3)'

Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Sebastian Mullaert continues his acclaimed solo project with the Broken Mirror EP on Mule Musiq.

Mule Musiq is a label with which Sebastian has had a long-term relationship, having presented numerous earlier works on the Tokyo based imprint. Over 12 years they have released for a number of acclaimed artists including DJ Sprinkles, Lawrence, Fred P, Henrik Schwarz, and Petre Inspirescu whilst retaining a low key, but highly respected profile.

Broken Mirror arrives after two lauded EPs this year—All The Keys Are Here and Samunnati—on R&S sub-label Apollo and Default Position respectively.

""Broken Mirror" and the "Wa wu we" interpretation of it were both made around a piano phrase that I recorded. The piano has a very central melodic position of both versions even though they are very different to each other.

The song called "Mirrors" is to me almost like a separate piece even though I made it as a remix to the original; working with the sounds and soundscapes in a similar way as when I remix other people's music. I think one can hear an echo of "Broken Mirror" but the new elements are too prominent so I decided to give it an individual name. "Mirrors" was made the week before my gig at Berghain in may this year, and my spirit was tuned in with my upcoming gig at the techno mecca." — Sebastian Mullaert

Tracklisting

A1. Mirrors

B1. Broken Mirror

B2. Broken Mirror (Wa Wu We Reflection)

Ahead of the EP's release this Friday, October 27, you can download "Mirrors (alt 3)"—an unreleased version of "Mirrors"—via the WeTransfer button below.