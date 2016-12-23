Shore 'Components'

Last month, Will Shore released his debut solo EP, A hundred times, via Mister Saturday Night.

A hundred times follows Shore's collaborations with Tmboy and Kinematics, and seamlessly blends the dreamy pop of the former with the mesmerizing grooves of the later. The three tracks on the EP masterfully balance Shore's stunning instrumentation with club sensibilities for an EP of mind-bending brilliance. The music landing on Mister Saturday Night is a direct reflection of that musically brilliance, as the label explains:

“We met him through the NYC music institution Nublu, where he worked with the legendary jazz maestro Butch Morris as well as Sex Mob and Tom Waits drummer Kenny Wollesen. At the very first Planetarium listening session, where records blend into live performances for people sprawled on the floor of a loft for six hours, one of our friends leaned over and asked, "What is this record? It's amazing." It wasn't a record. It was Shore, playing "A hundred times" in the corner of the room.”

You can pick up the full EP here, with b-side cut "Components" available via WeTransfer below.

Components