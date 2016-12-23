Tom Hang 'All Lost & Forgotten Woes'

Having spent seven years in his adopted home of London steadily crafting a hazy, ambiguous identity that fuses ambient onto drone and techno, Tom Hang (a.k.a Lobster Theremin boss Jimmy Asquith) finally steps up the the plate with To Be Held In A Non Position, a one-take LP that explores extended themes of isolation, loneliness, personal loss, disconnection, and reconnection with reality and (self)-identity.

Through his long-lost label Tidy Bedroom—on which To Be Held In A Non Position will be released—Tom Hang engages in a more introspective path, exploring sonic territories that find an echo with dislocated past experiences.

Tom Hang's previous releases have come via London experimental powerhouse Where To Now?, with an effusive live cassette, Tidy Bedroom Versions 2009-2013, released in February 2015. Later followed by an organic, textural techno EP The New World released via the same imprint in September 2016.

Ahead of To Be Held In A Non Position's December 8 vinyl release, you can grab "All Lost & Forgotten Woes" via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Tibetan Crash

A2. Theme For B======

A3. Everything Is Ending

A4. Intel

A5. Hiya

B1. The Calling

B2. Everybody Left Behind

B3. Open Sanctions

B4. Please

B5. Love Song For Hammer

B6. All Lost & Forgotten Woes

B7. The Calling (Reprise)