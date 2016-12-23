Uninc & Kolomensky 'Doormos'

Next up on Hell Yeah is another fine transmission from Russia in the form of a Uninc & Kolomensky EP.

Kolomensky just released an EP on UK label Clandestino, has been remixed by Hell Yeah’s Balearic Gabba Sound System as well as Felix Dickinson, and has had his tunes played by Andrew Weatherall and Leo Mas. Here he links with partner in crime Uninc and together they have a big arsenal of fat tunes that are wild in tempo, sample-based, sprinkled with acid and set to get any party started. The upcoming Svadba EP is the first batch of four of them.

Downloadable below is "Doormos," a smooth and Balearic cut with drifting trumpets bringing a beach vibe to the classic vocal samples. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button.