XLR8R's Top 10 Downloads of September

XLR8R's downloads section is somewhat of a bastion of what XLR8R represents: exciting, emerging, undiscovered music. Every day, our inboxes are inundated with tracks from artists of every calibre, from those debuting for the first time to established artists releasing work from a new moniker and everything in between. Most tracks you won't find anywhere else, others will be representing a release that we feel deserves attention. Whatever way you look at it, it's a treasure trove of great music—well, we think so anyway. Every month, we then tabulate the downloads and give a round up of the most popular tracks from the previous month. So, without further talk, we give you September's top 10 downloads.

Taking the top spot this time was fresh Melbourne collective 30/70 —a quintet made up of Allysha Joy, Ziggy Henry, Thhomas & Jarrod—with their stunning, jazzy cut "Slangin," pulled from the Elevate album on Rhythm Section. Following them in the top three were two established artists in Moscoman and Rich NxT, with Orson Wells and Phaeleh rounding out a stellar top five.

September's 10 most popular XLR8R downloads have been assembled into a list below and can be grabbed for free by following their respective links. In addition, all 10 tracks have been compiled into one convenient file, which can be downloaded via WeTransfer below.

CLICK ANY IMAGE TO BROWSE THE TOP 10

01. 30/70 “Slangin” 02. TCP “Dynamic Energy” (Moscoman Rework) 03. Rich NxT “Most of the Time” 04. Orson Wells “Hemisphere Pt.2” 05. Phaeleh “To The Sky” 06. Aparde “Mouth” feat. Anne 07. Rose E Kross “Access Denied” 08. Behzad & Amarou “SOS (Shame on Stalingrad)” 09. Irakli “Forgotten Memories” 10. Labelle “Soul Introspection” (Feat. Prakash Sontakke)

01. 30/70 "Slangin"

02. TCP "Dynamic Energy" (Moscoman Rework)

03. Rich NxT "Most of the Time"

04. Orson Wells "Hemisphere Pt.2"

05. Phaeleh "To The Sky"

06. Aparde "Mouth" feat. Anne

07. Rose E Kross "Access Denied"

08. Behzad & Amarou "SOS (Shame on Stalingrad)"

09. Irakli "Forgotten Memories"

10. Labelle "Soul Introspection" (Feat. Prakash Sontakke)