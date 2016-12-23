747 'Cretaceous' (XLR8ing Through Space Mix)

Late last month, Canadian label Aquaregia launched The Paleo Series, a "four part project that explores the geological past of our planet through acid."

First up, young Vancouver artist 747 delivers two acid-soaked cuts that invite the listener into his intriguing sonic world. From the warm pads and dubbed-out relaxed chords of "Cretaceous" to the ritualistic rhythms and acidic swells of "Cambrian," 747 delivers an accomplished EP that proves he is one to watch in the coming years.

You can grab Paleo Pt. 1 here, with an exclusive mix of "Cretaceous" available via WeTransfer below.

Cretaceous (XLR8ing Through Space Mix)