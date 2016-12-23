Ariel Black 'Light Projecting'

Ariel Black and MAN2.0 join forces for the latest release on The Umbrella, the label arm of RINSED—a Brooklyn-based party that has hosted artists such as Actress, Anthony Shakir, and Bok Bok.

The two track VA, titled Electric Official, follows on from the Endless Reflection VA—which featured cuts from Spice Boys, Jordan Ehr, Luka Tacon, and Blacky II—and a split EP from Tom Snares and Ariel Black. On the EP, Black and MAN2.0 drop two futuristic club cuts that sound like they are beamed down from another planet.

In support of the release, Ariel Black has offered up a tripped-out electro cut as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up Electric Official here.

Light Projecting