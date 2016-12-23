Cocaine Kisses 'Cocaine Kisses' (Dam-Funk Re-Freak)

LA duo Cocaine Kisses—made up of Orfeo, an opera trained singer/producer and revered synth maestro Computer Jay—emerge with their self-titled debut single.

The bewitching, R&B-soaked pop cut teases out a glimpse of a forthcoming full-length which will look to fuse moody, low-slung electronics with Orfeo's seductive vocal work. The single also lands with a rework from fellow LA artist Dam-Funk, who flips the single into an up-tempo slice of funk with a rubbery bassline and hip-moving broken beats.

In support of the single release, you can grab Dam-Funk's remix for free via WeTransfer below. The original cut can be streamed here.

Cocaine Kisses (Dam-Funk Re-Freak)