Cold's latest EP, Dub Safari, is set to land on Thule Records.

The outing follows his recent comeback EP Exiles with another collection of deep and dubby techno. Like the EP before it, Dub Safari offers thick, textured soundscapes, ethereal chords, and fathoms deep grooves across five standout tracks.

In support of the release, Cold has offered up EP cut "Early Reflections" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up Dub Safari here.

Early Reflections