Cru the Dynamic 'SHWR PWR'

Last month, Steve Bryant (a.k.a. Cru the Dynamic) dropped his latest release, a seven-track EP titled The Quick, via Young Heavy Souls.

Over the years, Bryant has made a career out of bringing a live element to electronic music, playing as the touring drummer for notable acts such as Benzos, Michna, Eliot Lipp, and Young & Sick. His new EP presents a collection of tracks that fuse several styles Bryant has been experimenting with over the years, from jungle and footwork to hip-hop and drum & bass.

In support of the EP, Bryant has offered up EP track "SHWR PWR" as today's XLR8R download. With its fusion of percussive styles, it's a cut that perfectly represents the EP's focus, as Bryant explains:

"To me, this track strikes the perfect balance between drum & bass, footwork, and trap, which was the basic concept of this whole EP. I thought of the rhythmic motif while in the shower. Once I had the beat in my head the track came together really quickly."

You can download "SHWR PWR" below, with the EP available here.

SHWR PWR