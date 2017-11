Enough! Music is starting a vinyl-only limited series, and the first release is by label owner himself Danilo Schneider.

Take A Breath EP consists of two tracks full of rhythmic elements, percussions, and a groovy dub drive.

Tracklisting

A1. Solidly

B1. Sunday

Ahead of the EP's December 1 release, you can grab "Solidly" below.

Solidly