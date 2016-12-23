David Gtronic & Dudley Strangeways 'Melee' (Michael McLardy Remix)

The latest release on Leftback Records arrives courtesy of David Gtronic & Dudley Strangeways.

Titled Diminution, the EP features two originals and two remixes, from TIJN and label co-founder Michael McLardy. McLardy and Strangeways launched Leftback Records back in 2014; first releasing a handful of EPs from themselves before branching out and releasing outings from artists such as David Gtronic, Groovesh, Cntrl, and Randall M. Diminution follows in the lineage of these previous releases, presenting a collection of chunky dancefloor cuts with enticing grooves.

In support of the release, Leftback have offered up McLardy's remix as today's XLR8R download. For his interpretation, McLardy goes for a raw approach, stripping back the melodic content and covering it in rolling percussion.

You can grab McLardy's remix via WeTransfer below.

Melee (Michael McLardy Remix)