Denise Rabe 'Aves Are Falling'

Dropping on December 1, The Fox And The Raven will be the debut release for Denise Rabe's self-titled label.

Rabe is launching the label to be the channel through which her "personal, unfiltered, haunting sound will find its body and voice." For the first piece, The Fox And The Raven presents three textured techno cuts built from razor-sharp percussion, tense synths, and droning basslines, sonics journeys that perfectly fit the tales of lore chosen to illustrate each release.

In support of the release, Denise has offered up "Aves Are Falling" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. You can pre-order the EP here.

Aves Are Falling