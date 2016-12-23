Desert Sound Colony 'The Woodcutter'

Holding Hands will soon release a new EP featuring "two ridiculous dancefloor slammers."

"Aunt Wendy’s Wedding In Wales" is described as the sort of track that "sends dancefloors completely nuts"; while "I C Jangles" is a collaboration between Desert Sound Colony and Baby Rollen (one half of Voyeur). Its aesthetic sits somewhere between 2step, grime, and house.

Ahead of the EP's November 10 release, you can unreleased cut "The Woodcutter" via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Aunt Wendy's Wedding In Wales

02. I C Jangles

The Woodcutter