Dew Town Mayor 'Nord Stream'

Earlier this month, Micronautics released the new EP from composer and producer Thomas Regnault (a.k.a. Dew Town Mayor).

Titled Érosion, the EP is the third release on the recently relaunched French label, presenting a raw and organic style of tripped-out electronics that has already found favor in the sets of artists such as Leftfield, Who Made Who, Carl Craig, and Richie Hawtin. On the EP's title track, Regnault teams up with Noël Rasendrason for a Chicago-house-influenced cut, while the two other tracks ("Nord Stream" and Class Agosta") focus on warped electronics and darker textures.

Érosion is out now and can be grabbed here, with EP cut "Nord Stream" available as today's XLR8R download via WeTransfer below.

Nord Stream