EVHA 'Uiuí' (Nicola Cruz Remix)

Last month, ZZK Records' new imprint AYA Records released the debut album from Ecuadorian band EVHA.

Titled El Viejo Hombre de los Andes, the album is a magical ride that flows through ritualistic instrumentation, experimentally inclined beats, and striking vocal lines. By tapping into the Ecuadorian musical roots, the band have crafted a collection of tracks that encapsulate the country's beauty.

In support of the release, EVHA have offered up a groove-led remix by fellow Ecuadorian Nicola Cruz, who takes the original into trippy dancefloor territory.

You can grab the remix via WeTransfer below, with the album available here.

Uiuí (Nicola Cruz Remix)