Femme En Fourrure 'Ride' ft. Pykäri

Finnish duo Femme En Fourrure, comprised of Sandra Tervonen and Juuso Malin, return in 2017 with a new single "Ride." It’s a duet between FEF and Mikko Pykäri, known for his work with the Finnish avant-pop trio, Regina.

"Ride" is a bittersweet ballad about being in love with the idea of having a crush on someone. "It encourages you to be emotionally open and find confidence in your own identity and sexuality," the label explains.

The original is accompanied by a rework by Maya Medvesek, better known as Nightwave. She turns the original into a glossy and wildly futuristic version for the clubs, which can be downloaded in full via the WeTransfer button below.

Ride is released on FEF Corp. on December 15.\

Ride (Nightwave Remix)