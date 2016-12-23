Femme En Fourrure 'Ride' ft. Pykäri

Finnish duo Femme En Fourrure, comprised of Sandra Tervonen and Juuso Malin, return in 2017 with a new single "Ride." It’s a duet between FEF and Mikko Pykäri, known for his work with the Finnish avant-pop trio, Regina.
"Ride" is a bittersweet ballad about being in love with the idea of having a crush on someone. "It encourages you to be emotionally open and find confidence in your own identity and sexuality," the label explains.
The original is accompanied by a rework by Maya Medvesek, better known as Nightwave. She turns the original into a glossy and wildly futuristic version for the clubs, which can be downloaded in full via the WeTransfer button below.
Ride is released on FEF Corp. on December 15.\